A commercial locksmith closes the security gap that opens up whenever an employee leaves the company. When a worker quits or is let go, the building stays exposed to risk until every credential they had is revoked. With services like rekeying or access control, you take back full control of who can enter your space.

A recent report from Security Magazine noted that nearly 90% of former employees still have some form of access to company systems or buildings after their departure date. These gaps often go unnoticed for long stretches of time after someone resigns. The fix takes less time and costs far less than the trouble it prevents.

What Happens to Building Security When an Employee Leaves?

Departures happen at every company. The employee hands over their badge, signs out, and walks away. Keys, however, are often forgotten, and no one checks whether they were turned in or quietly taken.

Common entry points that stay exposed after an employee leaves include:

Main exterior doors at the front and back

Server rooms

Storage areas holding inventory

Filing cabinets with confidential employee or company records

Property management mailboxes

Workplace theft has caused real concern among staff, often because physical access from former employees was never revoked. A door that stays unlocked to the wrong person can lead to break-ins, lost inventory, and insurance claims that strain the business.

How Does a Commercial Locksmith Close the Gap?

The right fix depends on the building's setup. A commercial locksmith usually walks the property first to assess what is in place. From there, the number of locks and how employees use them each day shape the response.

Three main services show up in most businesses:

Rekeying business locks shuts old keys out for good

Access control uses cards, fobs, or apps that can be deactivated at any time

A master key system gives owners one key for every door, while staff carry keys only for their own areas

Digital access is the easiest to monitor and adjust. With a single click on your computer, you can deactivate a former employee's card as soon as they leave.

The Right Time to Update Business Locks

There is never a bad time to strengthen your building security. The smartest approach is to treat it as a routine part of operations, the same way you would handle any standard safety check. A business security upgrade after a staff change often pays for itself the first time it prevents an incident.

These are situations when calling a locksmith is especially important:

After an employee quits or is let go

During a staff restructure

When keys go missing

After buying or leasing a new building

Following an office renovation

At regular intervals as part of an annual review

Each of these moments leaves the building's security in question. After a resignation or a renovation, it becomes harder to trace where every key ended up. An annual review can catch the smaller problems before they grow into bigger ones.

A locksmith can also help you secure your building in zones. Different areas often need different rules: a server room, for example, calls for tighter control than a break room. A good locksmith can design a system where each zone operates with its own credentials.

Warning Signs Your Business Locks Need Attention Now

Some security gaps show up long before an employee leaves. Watch for these early warning signs that your hardware or commercial access control setup is starting to fail:

Worn-out keys that no longer turn smoothly

Locks that catch, stick, or feel loose

Doors that close but do not fully latch

Multiple copies of the same key have been floating around the office over the years

Uncertainty about exactly who currently has access to which doors

If you cannot confidently say who can enter every room right now, that itself is a warning. Investing in affordable commercial locksmith services is one of the quickest ways to identify weak points before they become a real security problem.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Rekey Take for an Office?

The number of doors determines how long the job takes. Most small offices can be rekeyed in under two hours.

Larger buildings with multiple entries and interior locks may take a full day, depending on the scope. The work usually does not interfere with normal operations, so businesses can keep running through the appointment.

Can a Locksmith Work on Smart Locks and Card Readers?

Yes. Modern commercial locksmiths handle both traditional and electronic systems. Many also install keypads, exit sensors, and automatic doors, even in older buildings. Look for someone who works with several brands so they can service whatever hardware your building already has.

What Does Commercial Lock Work Usually Cost?

Costs depend on the type of lock and the number of doors. Basic rekeys typically fall between $20 and $50 per cylinder, while a full access control installation costs more. Most locksmiths will visit, assess the job, and provide a free quote.

Is It Cheaper to Rekey or Replace Locks Outright?

Rekeying is usually far cheaper than full replacement. The lock body stays intact, and only the internal pins are changed to match a new key. Full replacement makes sense when locks are damaged beyond repair, outdated, or no longer meet building code requirements.

Do Locksmiths Offer After-Hours Service for Businesses?

Many commercial locksmiths in metropolitan areas offer 24/7 service, including emergency calls. Rates are higher after hours, but the cost is small compared to losing access on a Friday night before a long weekend. Maintenance contracts often include priority response for emergencies.

Take Back the Keys That Walked Out the Door

Resetting locks is best handled before anything goes wrong. After a worker leaves, a change in ownership, or a lost key, the door is technically open to whoever still has access. A commercial locksmith can change the locks, install a master key system, or switch your team to electronic key cards in a single visit.

The work is typically quick, the disruption to daily operations is minimal, and affordable commercial locksmith services are available with a phone call and a free quote. Do not wait for an incident to force the decision. Follow us for more business insights and local news shaping our community.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.