Weekend Outlook: Scattered rain showers return, don’t forget to “Spring Forward” Sunday!

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day for Metro Atlanta! Sunny skies will prevail, with a few clouds passing by.

However, clouds will return on Saturday, and an isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out, though the majority of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will be mild Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will trend on the cooler side as scattered rain showers return to the Metro Atlanta area. Rain will remain light, but they will continue Sunday night into Monday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Up to a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall can be expected through Sunday evening, which is light but still beneficial for mitigating drought and wildfire conditions in North Georgia.

QPF Rainfall

Don’t forget! We “Spring Forward” on Sunday at 2am. If rainy conditions make great sleeping weather, I highly recommend taking advantage of heading to bed early on Saturday, because sunrise on Sunday morning will “spring forward” to 7:58am. Sunset on Sunday evening will be at 7:40pm.

Spring Forward





“Wait to Plant Until After Easter”

While a freezing cold snap is not in the forecast for the next 10 days, do be careful what you plant in the garden!

Spring temperatures in Atlanta are highly variable, and a wise gardener should always note which plants are more cold hardy versus the tender during a cold snap.

The old adage “wait to plant until Easter” is usually good advice, however Easter’s calendar date varies year after year -- and some years, it is as early as March 23!

That lines up with the average last spring freeze date for the Atlanta area, but the latest freeze on record did occur on April 25, 1910.

Average Final Spring Freeze

With that said, the majority of the killing freezes should be done before April 15, which is Tax Day -- so perhaps that is the better “rule of thumb” date!

Why the extra caution around the spring freeze?

Often, temperatures will swell in February and March before crashing in early April. This happened in 2007 when temperatures trended well above average in March before crashing into the low to mid 20s in early April.

The April 6-9, 2007 killing freeze arrived just in time for the Easter holiday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 20s as far south as Middle Georgia.

According to NOAA, the Easter 2007 freeze resulted in a state-wide agricultural production value loss of $257.5 million, with peaches, blueberries and apples experiencing the most freeze damage.

Top 5 Latest Spring Freeze in Atlanta

Green and Growing Gardening Advice for Spring 2025

I spoke with Ashley Frasca, host of Green and Growing on 95.5 WSB regarding some of the most common mistakes Georgia gardeners make when selecting plants for the garden.

Q: There are a lot of different species we can put in the ground, but we need to be aware -- as Georgia growers and gardeners -- what may or may not be a good “citizen” to put in the garden?

A: So we have our native plants, which we absolutely love. Those are very inviting to our native insects and our native birds -- but you don’t have to have a landscape with all native plants.

You can also have plants that are pretty and trendy.

But there is a difference between something that is invasive -- something that is maybe from the Asian continent or the European continent that was brought over here that doesn’t do well here.

There’s also things that are aggressive -- we like our mints, we like our milkweeds.

But some of them spread, so they are not invasive, they are just aggressive.

And then we have plants that are just nuisance plants -- you could pick something better.

Bradford pear trees (John Althouse/The Daily News via AP)

Q: Like the Bradford Pear! Who brought the Bradford Pear to Metro Atlanta?! It smells awful, and apparently, during wind storms even during just a normal summer thunderstorm -- it knocks over because the branches can’t handle it.

A: Calgary Pear, Bradford Pear, they are very weak-structured trees, multi-trunked trees. With a lot of the weight, they can split in a storm. They can drop branches and they can shed a lot of leaves.

Not only the smell, but they are not native to Georgia. They aren’t very inviting for any insects to overwinter or for birds to make nests.

One of the really fascinating things about Bradford Pear, and we’re getting some movement on that tree here in Georgia -- South Carolina actually introduced a few years ago a bounty program where South Carolina citizens can turn in and prove to the government that they dug them up and they will give you a replacement plant that’s just a much better solution as a tree in your landscape.

If we could get that traction here in the Georgia area, I think that would be fantastic.

They were over-planted and used by builders way too often in the late 80s and the early 90s.

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

