Watch Party Wednesday Outlook: Heat, humidity and a few showers possible

The upper level low responsible for the cloudy skies and spotty showers yesterday will continue to move west, allowing for additional sunshine today and hotter temperatures in Metro Atlanta.

Visible Satellite Imagery for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

For anyone attending outdoor Watch Parties and the downtown Atlanta Fan Fest, be aware that it will be much hotter today as temperatures climb into the mid 80s with “feels like” conditions in the low 90s.

Futurecast Daytime High for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Futurecast Heat Index for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

A few pop up showers can’t be ruled out for this afternoon and evening, but widespread heavy downpours will not be as much of an issue compared to yesterday.

Futurecast Radar for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

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