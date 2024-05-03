Unsettled weather pattern moves into Metro Atlanta this weekend

The second half of April featured fantastic weather here in the Metro Atlanta area, but unfortunately, the rain showers and storms have returned for this weekend.

Well… We had some really nice weekends lately… Time for the weather to be a Debbie Downer! ☔️ Posted by Christina Edwards on Friday, May 3, 2024

A cold front will approach from the west on Friday, and it will slowly stall over the Mississippi River Valley through Saturday and Sunday.

Surface Map

Warm, humid air in place over Metro Atlanta will allow the frontal boundary to spark up scattered rain showers in the morning, followed by pop up storms in the afternoon.

It’s important to bear in mind that it won’t rain every hour of every day this weekend. These rain showers and storms will develop at random times and drift from one area of the Metro Atlanta area to another.

For an illustration on this off-and-on rain activity, check the Futurecast Radar imagery below.

Weekend Futurecast Radar

As a result, do not cancel outdoor plans, but do have rain gear handy. For outdoor concerts, graduations and festivals, be sure to have a lightning safety plan in place and prepare for weather delays, but an outright cancellation likely won’t be necessary.

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!









©2023 Cox Media Group