Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 90s as Atlanta hosts World Cup match, Fan Fest

Tickets are sold out for today’s Fan Fest here in downtown Atlanta, and I hope everyone attending brings plenty of water and is able to find ample shade!

Tickets were sold out last week when I was a “Tourist in My Own Town” so I did not go in, but I stayed in the Centennial Olympic Park area and moseyed down to Pemberton Place to observe the festivities.

Last week was warm, but doable, courtesy of the low humidity.

Today will be about 10 degrees hotter, and the humidity will be in full force!

Fan Fest opens at 11am, and already, the air temperature downtown will be around 88 degrees.

Factor in the bright sunshine, the crowds, and the heat absorbed and re-emanating from nearby buildings, and it will feel like the 90s before noon!

12pm Forecast Temperature

Of course, the Atlanta Stadium (usually known as the Mercedes Benz Stadium) is air conditioned. However, the congregation of fans nearby in the Home Depot Backyard area will experience temperatures rising into the low 90s during the course of the match between England and DR Congo.

Forecast Temperature at 3pm

After the game, the trek to and from the Marta station and the stadium will be VERY HOT as temperatures climb to around 95 after the match. Factor in the humidity, and “feels like” heat index values will be around 100° to 105°. Of course, thick crowds and warm buildings may intensify the heat.

5pm Forecast Heat Index

Heat Safety Tips

On average during the summer, afternoon temperatures range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

So when the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s, it becomes much harder for the body to stay cool.

Hotter temperatures lead to more sweat, which is the body’s method of staying cool.

The more you sweat, the more water you will need to drink to stay hydrated and cool.

Also try to stay in the shade, as being in direct sunshine can raise your body temperatures significantly.

If you can, take plenty of breaks within air conditioning.

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Temperature Reports with Me!

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