Rapid Onset “Flash Drought” conditions building in Metro Atlanta

I know what you’re thinking: It rained nearly every day in June, and it rained heavily throughout early August, so how are we in a drought?!

Summer 2025 Rainfall

I never needed to water the garden this summer until literally the final weeks before the calendar moves into Autumn.

Garden and Lawn Watering

September 2025 rainfall has been limited to the 6th of the month, when a line of thunderstorms rolled through Metro Atlanta. My house received about 5 minutes of rain, and the Atlanta Airport received a paltry 2-one hundredths of an inch of rain that day.

September 2025 Rainfall

This was the same day where thunderstorms rolled into Athens and delayed the UGA vs Austin Peay game; over 2 inches of rainfall fell during the day.

As a result, east Georgia -- including Athens -- are not experiencing nearly as dry conditions compared to further west in Metro Atlanta and the Alabama state line.

September Month to Date

Year to Date Rainfall

Nevertheless, the National Weather Service as well as the National Integrated Drought Information System are highlighting an area in west Georgia where drought conditions will likely increase if little to no rainfall occurs in the next few weeks.

Georgia Drought Monitor September 9, 2025

Rapid Onset Drought

Below is the long-range “best case” scenario regarding the potential rainfall totals through next Friday, September 26, nearly two weeks as of this writing.

Futurecast Rainfall

Share Your Fall Observations With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group