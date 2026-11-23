Metro Atlanta is experiencing a drier than average November, but rain showers return this week just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A storm system will swing through the Southeast U.S. Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain showers to Metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Rain showers will taper off through the afternoon Thursday, but it may still be too damp for any family tag football in the backyard.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar across the region Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

Storm System

As much as 0.5 inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible during the holiday timeframe.

Futurecast Rainfall through Friday Morning, November 27, 2026

This amount of rainfall will seem heavy at times for road trips across town and out of state. However, due to the relatively dry conditions leading up to this week’s rain, little to no flash flooding is expected through the end of the week.

November Rain 2026

Thanksgiving Climatology in Metro Atlanta

Up early taking care of the Thanksgiving Feast?

Be aware that sunrise on Thursday will be around 7:19 am. The average morning lows are in the low 40s, and that is what we can expect for this year.

The average high for this year’s Thanksgiving Day is 61 degrees, however due to the rainy weather moving through, this year’s highs will trend about 5 degrees cooler -- in the mid to upper 50s.

Thanksgiving in Atlanta

It won’t be cold enough this year for snow in Metro Atlanta, but snow showers did fall on November 26, 1956! There was enough snow on the ground to register a “trace” of snowfall on that date 70 years ago.

As this year’s storm system moves out of North Georgia later this week, a few snow flurries are possible in the higher elevations of the North Georgia Mountains early Friday morning, but cloudy and cold conditions are to be expected in the suburbs of Metro Atlanta.

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