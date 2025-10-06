Weather

It’s October: Are we done with 90 degree days?

Last 90 Degree Day in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta and North Georgia have been blessed with cooler than average afternoon temperatures for the past few months -- since early August, to be exact!

But just recently -- in 2018 and 2019 -- sweltering heat continued in the month of “Hotober” as temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 90s.

Hottest October Temperatures in Atlanta

In fact, the record hottest October day occurred on October 3, 2019 when the temperature climbed to 98 degrees! That week, temperatures were above 95 degrees for 3 straight days!

October 2019

It actually feels like Fall this year, which begs the question: Is the Metro area done with 90 degree days?

So far in Atlanta’s climatological record, the latest 90 degree day is October 9, 1941.

Last 90 Degree Day in Atlanta

However, long-range model guidance suggests that a mid-October heat wave may build in the Southeast U.S.

Both the GFS and ECMWF ensemble models are indicating afternoon temperatures trending 6 to 10 degrees above average around October 14 this year.

GFS Temperature Anamoly

ECMWF Temperature Anomaly

This would translate to temperatures in the upper 80s, potentially pushing 90 degrees for the October 13-14 time frame.

I’ll continue to monitor this long-range temperature forecast. Until then, enjoy the mild conditions in the forecast for this week!

PM Highs

AM Lows

