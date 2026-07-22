Heavy rain on the way for the end of the week

Tropical Storm Bertha continues to swirl west towards Louisiana, and while Bertha will not bring direct impacts to Metro Atlanta, it will pump humid air into the region for the next few days.

Visible Satellite Imagery for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, a cold front will dive south from Tennessee into North Georgia. However, the frontal boundary will not be able to move once it arrives in Metro Atlanta, due to the blocking force from Tropical Storm Bertha.

As a result, the cold front will stall and become stationary over North Georgia.

Surface Map for Thursday, July 23, 2026

The cold front will spark numerous showers and thunderstorms over Metro Atlanta, with the heaviest rain falling in the northern suburbs and into the North Georgia Mountains.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined the North Georgia area as experiencing a *Slight Risk* of Excessive Rainfall through Thursday and Friday. This area indicates regions that may receive enough rainfall to produce flash flooding.

Risk of Excessive Rainfall For Thursday, July 23, 2026

Through Saturday evening, as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall in Metro Atlanta, with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible in the North Georgia Mountains.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals Through Saturday Evening

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