Heavy rain, thunderstorms return late tonight through early tomorrow morning

Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will make its way into North Georgia and Metro Atlanta today, mainly late in the evening through early tomorrow morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *Slight Risk* for severe thunderstorms for North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. The main impacts from these storms would be damaging wind gusts that could knock down trees and a few powerlines.

SPC Outlook

Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected Source: Storm Prediction Center

The storms are associated with a large cluster of rain and thunderstorms that are currently rolling through the Southeastern United States. Use the Interactive Radar below to track these storms.

Click to Interact

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Futurecast Radar

The main line of the storms will arrive in Metro Atlanta just before midnight and eventually dissipate around 5am Tuesday.

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