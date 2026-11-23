NEW YORK — With the sides far apart one week before the start of an expected lockout, the players' association countered owners' salary-cap proposal by proposing Major League Baseball's 30 teams share all media revenue equally without the addition of the hard restraint on contracts.

Owners proposed to raise the minimum salary to $1 million for all players in 2027, up from the current $780,000 and the management's $900,000 offer in June. They also said they would add an automatic centrally-paid 5% signing bonus for all players in salary arbitration who reach agreements, including multiyear deals.

Players have vowed never to accept a salary cap, while Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he can't envision owners agreeing to a deal without one. MLB's cap proposal includes splitting local media revenue equally among the 30 teams for the first time but is tied to a salary cap. MLB said that due to the decline of cable networks, local media revenue is $1.8 billion this year, down $575 million from a high of about $2.4 billion annually from 2021-24.

MLB's new proposal included a centrally funded $500,000 signing bonus for one player per team who has at least six years of service and has a one-year contract for no more than $10 million. Owners offered to accept the union's May proposal to eliminate the qualifying offer system that began in 2012, and draft pick compensation for loss of a free agent.

“The league’s proposals today don’t add a single dollar in overall player compensation as compared to prior proposals, and once again are expressly conditioned on accepting their salary cap and other anti-player restrictions,” union head Bruce Meyer said in a statement. “Any supposed benefits to certain classes of players are simply taken out of the pockets of other players and are vastly outweighed by the negative effects of the cap and MLB’s other restrictions.”

Negotiations resumed one day after Tarik Skubal agreed to a $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a record for a pitcher.

Baseball’s labor contract expires on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST and management is expected to lock out players in the sport’s 10th work stoppage since 1972, bringing signings and trades to a halt.

“Every other major U.S. sport has a salary cap and floor system to limit payroll disparity, and the fact remains that growth in player compensation has been slower in baseball than every one of those leagues,” management spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. “MLB’s proposals on the table would provide benefits to most players in every stage of their career.”

MLB proposed the minor league minimum for initial big league deals rise from $63,600 to $81,500, an increase from $73,400 in June, and to $162,900 for additional contracts, up from the current $127,100 and $146,700 in the June proposal. The union asked in May for a $1.5 million minimum next year and proposed the figure rise to $2.2 million by 2031.

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