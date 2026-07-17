Sports

Rory McIlroy set to be around for the weekend at British Open after second-round 67

By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
British Open Golf Championship Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 4th green after putting during the second day of the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Friday, July 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press

SOUTHPORT, England — Rory McIlroy looks to have done enough to make it to the weekend at Royal Birkdale.

He'll have to do much, much more to lift the claret jug.

The world No. 2 bounced back with a 3-under 67 in the second round at the British Open on Friday and moved to 1-under par overall.

At the midway part of the second round, the projected cut was at level par.

McIlroy was seven shots off the clubhouse lead held by Lucas Herbert, on 8-under par, after the Australian's 62 that matched the record score at a major.

McIlroy, who won the Open just down the road in Hoylake in 2014, struggled on the greens in shooting 72 on Thursday.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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