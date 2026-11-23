ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Marco Penge went from the verge of losing his PGA Tour card to winning the season finale at the RSM Classic on Monday, making birdie on the 18th hole to be part of a four-way playoff and winning on the first extra hole with a 4-foot birdie putt.

Penge, who closed with a 5-under 65, was the only player to birdie the par-4 18th on the Seaside course all four times he played it, and it proved valuable in so many ways.

The 28-year-old from England, who was No. 120 in the FedEx Cup coming into Sea Island, now has a two-year exemption that puts him in the Championship Series with its $20 million prize funds when it starts in 2028.

Michael Thorbjornsen, already a PGA Tour winner this year at the Rocket Classic, missed a 6-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. He shot 67. Haotong Li of China closed with a 65 and Max Greyserman shot 66 to be part of the playoff. All three missed birdie chances after Penge stuffed wedge into 4 feet on the first extra hole.

“The last four, five weeks has been really tough with my game,” Penge said. “I’ve just been putting the work in and I said to my team as long as I give everything I can, the result is the result. If I lose my card and stuff like that, then it is what it is. I’m over the moon.”

The result was particularly crushing for Li, who was at No. 134 in the FedEx Cup.

He was projected to get his card until Thorbjornsen in the final group made birdie on the 18th to make it a four-way playoff, and then Penge wound up winning. The three-way tie for third moved Li to No. 103, just over 10 points shy of the top 100 for a full card in 2027.

He thought he had his card when he headed to the playoff, and learned only after it was over that it wasn't enough.

“But everything’s done for a reason,” Li said. “I could have to go somewhere next year and play at DP (World Tour in Europe), so there’s so many consequence in life, so you’ve just got to keep up and doing what you’re doing. The result will come.”

By the end of a cool, overcast and quiet Monday finish in the rain-delayed tournament, Penge was the only player to move into the top 100, bumping out David Lipsky, who missed the cut.

It's not all bad for the likes of Li and Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, who was in position to move into the top 100 until he played the final five holes with a bogey and four pars. Those who finish from Nos. 101 through 110 have conditional status that goes unchanged for the year.

Davis Thompson, who lives at Sea Island and whose father is the tournament director, has a recent history of being on the wrong side of the bubble and this looked to be another such occasion. He was 4 over through seven holes, rallied to get back in position and then finished bogey-bogey that left him clinging to the 100th spot.

“Just got off to a terrible start, which sucks. And then obviously the finish sucked even worse,” Thompson said when he left, fearing for the worst. “I just didn't execute down the stretch, which is kind of the theme of the year. Just got to move on.”

Turns out he was safe by about four points.

Greyserman now has six runner-up finishes without a PGA Tour victory, and this looked to be his week when he made birdie on the 13th to open a two-shot lead. But he took four shots from 38 yards on the par-5 15th to make bogey and closed with three straight pars.

He had an 18-foot birdie chance in regulation for the win.

It was a beautiful end of the PGA Tour season for Penge, who earned his card as the leading player in Europe last year not already eligible. But he took six weeks off after dealing with a sinus problem and vertigo, wanting to return at full health.

“I always seem to play my best golf when my back’s up against the wall,” Penge said. “I’ve been through this before on the DP World Tour, keeping my card in the last event and dealing with adversity and coming back from health issues, all that stuff. So I knew I could do it.

“I just wasn’t sure I ever had the game this week to be able to do it,” he said. “And thankfully I did.”

It was the second straight Monday finish on the PGA Tour because of heavy rain that forced the third round to be played on Sunday.

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This story has been corrected to note that Thorbjornsen made par on the 18th in regulation.

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