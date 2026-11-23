Houston jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday after a pair of marquee wins, Michigan State and Duke dropped out of the top 10 and defending national champion Michigan dropped out entirely in a major shakeup of the rankings.

The Cougars climbed seven spots to the top spot after winning three times in as many days to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship in Las Vegas. That run included taking down then-No. 1 Florida in the semifinals, then beating then-No. 11 Kansas in a title matchup of Big 12 foes.

Houston (6-0) received 55 of 59 first-place votes to snatch the top spot over Virginia after a week that saw four of the top five teams lose. It marks Houston's 12th week at No. 1 under 13th-year coach Kelvin Sampson, surpassing program's total number (11) in its history before his arrival for the 2014-15 season.

After the Kansas win, Sampson noted big wins were “what we've been doing for a long time now” as a program, only now it comes with a team transitioning with four new starters.

“This is just the beginning, I feel, for this team,” guard Mercy Miller said. “It's still very early in the year, so we have a lot of ways we can improve. If we just come with the right attitude, I feel we'll just keep growing from there.”

The top tier

Virginia (7-0) received the other four first-place votes in rising two spots as the only top-five team to avoid a loss last week. Florida (6-1) fell two spots to No. 3 to end a three-week stay at the top that began with the preseason poll.

Illinois (5-1) jumped six spots to No. 4 after its 21-point win at Duke, highlighted by Andrej Stojakovic going for a historic 46 points. Texas Tech moved up four spots to No. 5, while UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and UConn rounded out the top 10.

On the rise

Houston's jump was the biggest of the week, followed by Illinois. No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Tennessee both jumped into the top 10; the Volunteers climbed five spots after a home win against then-No. 2 Michigan State, as did No. 20 LSU.

In all, 12 teams included in last week's poll moved up in Monday's ranking.

On the slide

The Blue Devils (4-2) took the week's biggest tumble, falling 11 spots to No. 16 after the Illinois loss snappEd a 35-game home winning streak followed by a closer-than-expected win against Washington State.

The Spartans (5-1) fell nine spots after managing just 46 points in the loss at Tennessee, while UConn fell seven spots after losing at Arizona.

Seven ranked teams from last week ultimately slid but remained inside the poll.

Status quo

In a wild week for the rankings, only four teams — No. 13 St. John's, No. 17 Miami, No. 18 USC and No. 22 Gonzaga — remained in their position from last week.

Coming and going

No. 23 Indiana and No. 24 Memphis were the week's new arrivals. The Hoosiers (6-0) jumped in after wins against then-ranked Arkansas in New York followed by a win against Kentucky in Indianapolis, while the Tigers (4-1) followed a Nov. 15 win against Louisville with a 20-point home win against Evansville.

Their arrivals knocked Michigan (No. 18) and Arkansas (No. 20) out of the poll. The Wolverines fell at Villanova for their second loss over the weekend, while John Calipari's young Razorbacks have now lost to Virginia and Indiana.

Conference watch

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten tied for the national lead with six ranked teams, with five of the SEC's teams in the top 15.

The Big 12 was next with five teams, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with four and the Big East with two. The Pac-12 and American Conference had one Top 25 team each.

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