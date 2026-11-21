MUNICH — England captain Harry Kane is looking to come back improved for "the business end of the season" after undergoing surgery on a ligament tear that will keep the Bayern Munich star out for several months.

Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during Friday night's 1-1 draw with Cologne and Bayern said on Saturday that the Ballon d'Or winner had undergone "successful surgery overnight."

The team had earlier said that Kane would be out for "the next few months.”

Kane posted a photo on Instagram of himself smiling broadly, while sitting on a hospital bed after the surgery, with his leg encased in a medical boot.

“The highs and lows of life!,” the 33-year-old Kane wrote. "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

“I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!”

Kane also quoted friend and former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman when he added, “Tough times don't last, tough people do.”

Kane was taken down in the area by Cologne defender Joel Schmied, who reached Michael Olise's low cross first but knocked into the Ballon d'Or winner's left leg in his follow through at the back post.

Kane writhed in pain. Although he gingerly got back to his feet and initially continued playing, he soon hobbled off the field with two physiotherapists after treatment.

Since joining from Spurs in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive games and helped the team win two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in 25 years last month and two weeks ago signed a contract extension that will keep him in Bavaria until June 2029.

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