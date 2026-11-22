FORT WORTH, Texas — Devon Dampier threw a 68-yard touchdown pass before halftime and an 85-yard clincher in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Utah beat TCU 38-17 on Saturday night for its 17th consecutive victory, clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Dampier also ran for two scores to lift the Utes (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP), who blew a 17-point halftime lead. But they scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to remain the lone undefeated FBS team in the country, a few hours after No. 4 UCLA lost in triple overtime at Michigan.

Utah has the longest active overall and conference winning streaks in FBS, extending its Big 12 run to 13 consecutive wins. The Utes will be back in North Texas in two weeks at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4, when they can become the seventh different school in seven years to win the Big 12 title in the conference's last championship game before the College Football Playoff field doubles from 12 to 24.

After letting the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) get even with two touchdown runs from Jeremy Payne in the third quarter and a tying field goal from Kyle Lemmermann in the fourth, Utah drove 75 yards to Hunter Andrews' tiebreaking 2-yard TD plunge with 5:46 left.

Dampier, who has passed and rushed for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games, connected with Braden Pegan on the 68-yard score for a 17-point halftime lead.

The Utes forced TCU to punt after regaining the lead, and Dampier scrambled right and threw deep to Larry Simmons behind the defense. Simmons, who had 114 yards receiving, veered to the Utah sideline to finish the 85-yarder.

Payne had 108 yards rushing in the first loss for TCU this season that wasn't a one-score game.

Freshman quarterback Adam Schobel made his first career start for the Horned Frogs, with Harvard transfer Jaden Craig nursing a knee injury. Schobel's second interception late in the fourth quarter led to Dampier's second TD run.

The takeaway

Utah: This is the third time the Utes have been 11-0. In both previous seasons, 2004 and 2008, Utah finished undefeated but didn’t get a chance to play for a national championship. If the Utes get to the Big 12 title game at 12-0, a spot in the College Football Playoff would seem a certainty.

TCU: The Horned Frogs were shut out in the first half at home twice this season. It hadn’t happened regardless of site since 2018. Both times, TCU extended the second-longest scoring streak in NCAA history, which is now 431 games going back to 1991. The longest is also an active streak. Florida has scored in 484 straight games dating to 1988.

Up next

Each team plays its regular-season finale on a short week. TCU visits No. 11 Texas Tech on Thanksgiving night. Utah is home against West Virginia on Friday.

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