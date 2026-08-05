Crow-Armstrong goes deep twice as the Cubs sweep Ohtani and the Dodgers with a wild 7-6 win

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs swept Shohei Ohtani and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 7-6 victory on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner added three hits as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. The Cubs also improved to 32-15 since June 11, strengthening their hold on the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Los Angeles was swept for the second straight series. The two-time defending World Series champions have dropped six in a row for the first time since a seven-game skid in July 2025.

Ohtani went deep twice for the NL West-leading Dodgers, and Max Muncy connected for a three-run homer in a five-run eighth inning. Mookie Betts had four hits after he batted just .167 (15 for 90) in his previous 25 games.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was replaced in the fifth after a pitch hit the side of his right hand on a foul ball. X-rays were negative, and Freeman said he was OK.

Ohtani and Crow-Armstrong exchanged leadoff homers in the first, continuing what has become a two-man race for NL MVP.

Chicago added two more in the second on RBI doubles by Dansby Swanson and Crow-Armstrong off Eric Lauer (6-6). Crow-Armstrong made it 5-1 with a two-run shot in the fourth that went off the videoboard in right field, his 26th of the season.

Chicago left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-9) scattered eight hits while working five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked none.

Los Angeles rallied in the eighth. Ohtani's two-run homer off Ryan Zeferjahn, his 26th, trimmed Chicago's lead to one. The Dodgers had a runner on second when Kiké Hernández struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Jacob Webb worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a series at Arizona.

Cubs: LHP David Peterson (6-7, 5.52 ERA) starts on Thursday against Toronto in the makeup of a June 21 rainout. RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.41) takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

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