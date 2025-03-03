Tate Ratledge comments on ‘misunderstood’ Carson Beck, Georgia O-Line coach and titles

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge made a name for himself with physical blocking on the field and a colorful personality off of it.

Ratledge, who shared permanent team captain honors with fellow 2025 NFL Combine attendee Jalon Walker, held an engaging media session on Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

“I think I’m one of the tougher players in this draft,” said Ratledge, who overcame tightrope surgery last season and will take part in the drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

“Teams will be getting a physical, tough, hard-working player.”

