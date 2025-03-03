College

Tate Ratledge comments on ‘misunderstood’ Carson Beck, Georgia O-Line coach and titles

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Tate Ratledge (Getty) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Tate Ratledge #OL33 of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge made a name for himself with physical blocking on the field and a colorful personality off of it.

Ratledge, who shared permanent team captain honors with fellow 2025 NFL Combine attendee Jalon Walker, held an engaging media session on Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

“I think I’m one of the tougher players in this draft,” said Ratledge, who overcame tightrope surgery last season and will take part in the drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

“Teams will be getting a physical, tough, hard-working player.”

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!