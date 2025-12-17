Recent quarterback transfers further show what makes Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi different

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi has always been a little different from his contemporaries. — ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi has always been a little different from his contemporaries.

His recruitment showcased that. Even with Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia, Puglisi remained committed as well. He was undeterred by the higher-rated Raiola and Puglisi picked Georgia first.

When Raiola flipped at the 11th hour to Nebraska, the value of Puglisi only increased for Georgia, as it was not left empty-handed in the 2024 recruiting class like it ultimately was in 2026 when Jared Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt.

Raiola is back in the news this week, as he plans to enter the transfer portal after just two seasons at Nebraska. The instant gratification that came from starting as a true freshman did not pay off. Even worse, Raiola suffered a season-ending broken fibula for Nebraska. His next steps are uncertain.

Read more at DawgNation.com