More cowbell? Kirby Smart not big on Mississippi State noisemaker advantage

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is not one to get caught up in distractions, but Mississippi State’s cowbell-crazy crowd will be hard to ignore and could factor into the game.

“Noise is noise,” Smart said when asked about the unique crowd experience awaiting Georgia at 61,337-seat Davis Wade Stadium in the noon game on Saturday in Starkville.

“It’s hard to play in the SEC on the road. I have not been to an SEC venue that it was not hard to play on the road …. that’s not going to change with them.”

