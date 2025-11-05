College

More cowbell? Kirby Smart not big on Mississippi State noisemaker advantage

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Mississippi State Fans (Getty) STARKVILLE, MS - SEPTEMBER 15: Mississippi State fans ring cowbells as the Bulldogs take the field to play against LSU on September 15, 2011 at Davis Wade stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images) (Butch Dill/Getty Images)
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is not one to get caught up in distractions, but Mississippi State’s cowbell-crazy crowd will be hard to ignore and could factor into the game.

“Noise is noise,” Smart said when asked about the unique crowd experience awaiting Georgia at 61,337-seat Davis Wade Stadium in the noon game on Saturday in Starkville.

“It’s hard to play in the SEC on the road. I have not been to an SEC venue that it was not hard to play on the road …. that’s not going to change with them.”

