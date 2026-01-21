Mel Kiper Jr. has 3 Georgia Bulldogs landing in first round of 2026 NFL Mock Draft

ATHENS — Georgia had three juniors declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving eligibility on the table.

All three of those players, linebacker CJ Allen, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, were all featured as first-round selections in Mel Kiper Jr’s first mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

Allen is the first Bulldog Kiper Jr. has coming off the board, as the talented Georgia linebacker is set to land with the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 overall pick.

