Kirby Smart: Gunner Stockton ‘keeps it moving,’ trusts in Georgia football process

ATHENS — Kirby Smart the football player was a byproduct of hard work, process and a bit of being in the right place at the right time.

That’s what Smart’s 2025 Georgia Bulldogs have in quarterback Gunner Stockton, and how Stockton performs will play a large role, ultimately, in determining the team’s success.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Stockton, of course, was recruited out of Rabun County High School as the No. 110 player in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 7 quarterback in the nation in the 2022 Class.

Read more at DawgNation.com