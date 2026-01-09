Khalil Barnes: Get to know the ‘infectious’ transfer portal UGA commit

While the Dawgs will add several more pieces, it is unlikely that any portal pull will generate as many instant fans as Khalil Barnes did with his introductory tweet.

If there’s one quick takeaway about Barnes, it is that he makes a great first impression. Tyler Aurandt, his former coach at North Oconee, shared a detailed character sketch of what fans can expect.

“The thing that I will remember the most is his infectious attitude,” Aurandt said. “That’s not any one story. That’s just who he is. You’re always going to get a smile from him. I could tell right away if he was having a [bad] day, which was few and far between. ... Whatever it is that may have been bothering him, he was going to find a way to overcome it and rise above it and just infect the people around him.”

