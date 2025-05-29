Josh Brooks: Georgia open to playing Big Ten team in regular season ‘in the right scenario’

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Josh Brooks said on Wednesday that Georgia football would be open to scheduling a Big Ten team in the regular season “in the right scenario.”

The talk of SEC teams playing Big Ten teams in the regular season came out of the coaches’ huddle at the annual SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton SanDestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

LSU coach Brian Kelly noted the Big Ten has won the past two CFP titles and indicated the SEC coaches, collectively, had interest in the concept of mixing it up with the Big Ten teams on a more regular basis.

