Georgia opens as TD favorite over No. 5 Ole Miss, SEC showdowns on tap

ATHENS — No one was calling Georgia’s game at Auburn a must-win — but in hindsight, they should have.

Kirby Smart’s 20-10 win over Auburn on Saturday was one for the memory banks -- for fans and UGA players needing a reminder of how quickly things can change in a football game.

The Bulldogs need to build off that momentum, as it’s not a stretch to say the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs must take care of business at home against No. 5 Ole Miss in what’s shaping up as a separation Saturday in the SEC.

Read more at DawgNation.