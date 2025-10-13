College

Georgia opens as TD favorite over No. 5 Ole Miss, SEC showdowns on tap

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Lane Kiffin (Getty) OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 20: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)
ATHENS — No one was calling Georgia’s game at Auburn a must-win — but in hindsight, they should have.

Kirby Smart’s 20-10 win over Auburn on Saturday was one for the memory banks -- for fans and UGA players needing a reminder of how quickly things can change in a football game.

The Bulldogs need to build off that momentum, as it’s not a stretch to say the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs must take care of business at home against No. 5 Ole Miss in what’s shaping up as a separation Saturday in the SEC.

