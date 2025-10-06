College

Georgia opens as slight road favorite at Auburn

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Georgia v Auburn (Getty) AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 30: The Georgia Bulldogs offense line up against the Auburn Tigers defense during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Auburn in the teams’ 7:30 p.m. game (TV: ABC) on Saturday night.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will be facing a Tigers’ team (3-2, 0-2) that has its back to the wall after opening the season with two SEC road losses to teams ranked No. 5 (Texas A&M) and No. 6 (Oklahoma) in the nation.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won nine of the 10 games he has coached against Auburn, including the past eight, but that history won’t be worth any points when the teams clash on Saturday night.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!