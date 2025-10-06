Georgia opens as slight road favorite at Auburn

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Auburn in the teams’ 7:30 p.m. game (TV: ABC) on Saturday night.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will be facing a Tigers’ team (3-2, 0-2) that has its back to the wall after opening the season with two SEC road losses to teams ranked No. 5 (Texas A&M) and No. 6 (Oklahoma) in the nation.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has won nine of the 10 games he has coached against Auburn, including the past eight, but that history won’t be worth any points when the teams clash on Saturday night.

