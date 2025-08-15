Georgia OL putting together an encouraging fall camp: ‘It’s fourth and one every day’

ATHENS — As hard as it might be to believe, the Georgia offensive line might actually be in a good place entering the 2025 season.

It’s a noticeable turnaround from where things ended last season, as the Notre Dame game was a low point not just for the 2024-25 year but maybe even in Kirby Smart’s time at Georgia.

Especially when you factor in that Georgia must replace four starters from the Notre Dame loss.

Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild were top 100 picks in the most recent NFL draft, while Xavier Truss was signed as a free agent.

