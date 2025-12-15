Georgia football special teams surge continues, Beau Gardner wins national award

Georgia's special teams were truly special in 2025 — Georgia’s Beau Gardner is doing his best work when no one takes notice of his long-snapping performances, but on Saturday he received the right kind of attention.

Gardner won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes to the best long-snapper in the FBS collegiate football ranks.

The SEC coaches voted Gardner as one of only two first-team selections from the Bulldogs, who won their second-consecutive SEC championship last weekend, beating Alabama 28-7.

Read more at DawgNation.com