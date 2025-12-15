College

Georgia football special teams surge continues, Beau Gardner wins national award

By Mike Griffith
12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Hairy Dawg before Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith

Georgia's special teams were truly special in 2025 — Georgia’s Beau Gardner is doing his best work when no one takes notice of his long-snapping performances, but on Saturday he received the right kind of attention.

Gardner won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes to the best long-snapper in the FBS collegiate football ranks.

The SEC coaches voted Gardner as one of only two first-team selections from the Bulldogs, who won their second-consecutive SEC championship last weekend, beating Alabama 28-7.

