Georgia baseball gets offseason lift, star Tre Phelps announces return

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Tre Phelps (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia's game against Oklahoma State during the second round of the NCAA Athens Regional Tournament at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The start of Georgia baseball season is well off, but the Bulldogs learned they will be better off with rising star Tre Phelps announcing his return for another season.

Phelps figures to be one of the nation’s top hitters in 2026 if he continues to progress, having finished third among Georgia hitters in batting average his first two seasons of collegiate baseball.

Indeed, Phelps was among the hottest of the Bulldogs hitters in the postseason, batting .538 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs in the NCAA tournament after overcoming a hamstring injury that sidelined him for eight games last spring.

