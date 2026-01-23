Damon Wilson ll transferring to Miami, Georgia NIL lawsuit unresolved

Miami capitalized on the addition of a former Georgia starter last season, and the Hurricanes look to do it again — by way of Missouri — with the addition of edge rusher Damon Wilson.

Wilson, the subject of a $390,000 lawsuit filed by UGA in December that alleges licensing contract infringement, announced on Thursday he’s transferring from Missouri to play at Miami.

The Hurricanes are looking to replace NFL bound ends Reuben Bain Jr., who had five sacks last season, and Akheem Mesido, who led Miami with 12.5 sacks.

