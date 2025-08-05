Coaches Poll Top 25: Bulldogs begin 2025 season in top 5, but behind Texas

The first Coaches Poll of the 2025 season was released on Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 4.

The Bulldogs received three first-place votes in the poll. Georgia is coming off an 11-3 season where the Bulldogs won the SEC but lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of Georgia in the poll is Texas at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 3. This is the first time in the history of the poll that Texas opens the season as the No. 1 team.

The Longhorns visit Georgia on Nov. 15, with the game set to be played in Athens. Georgia beat Texas twice last season, once in Austin, Texas and then again in Atlanta.

Georgia is one of nine SEC teams ranked in the initial poll. The nine SEC teams is the most of any conference. of the poll. The Bulldogs have games scheduled against five of those opponents, as they will face No. 8 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida and No. 18 Tennessee. LSU is No. 9, South Carolina comes in at No. 13 and Texas A&M is No. 21.

