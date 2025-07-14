College

3 issues Greg Sankey, coaches will weigh in on at SEC Media Days

By Mike Griffeth, DawgNation
Greg Sankey (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Commissioner of the SEC Greg Sankey looks on during the fourth quarter between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Tennessee 31-17. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffeth, DawgNation

ATLANTA — The unofficial start of college football has arrived with the beginning of SEC Media Days on Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will kick off the event at 9 a.m. on Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame with his version of his league’s “State of the Union” address.

LSU coach Brian Kelly, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea are also scheduled to speak on Monday, each bringing along three players from his respective team.

