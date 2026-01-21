3 big questions for Georgia as Kirby Smart makes key coaching change

ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line will be under different leadership in 2026, as Kirby Smart made a change on Tuesday.

Stacy Searels will step into an analyst role with the program, clearing the way for Georgia to promote analyst Phil Rauscher as the new offensive line coach.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset to our staff and players,” Smart said in a statement put out by the school. “He has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, technical expertise and his ability to connect with our players. We’re excited about the future of our offensive line under his leadership.”

