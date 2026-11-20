The first regular-season week of college football in three years with no AP Top 25-ranked teams pitted against each other had no shortage of excitement.

Much of that came from the Big Ten Conference, where the top two ranked teams — No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Indiana — both lost in overtime.

Michigan handed UCLA its first loss of the season — an 18-16 triple-overtime road defeat — after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field with an injury. In Seattle, Indiana came up short when a game-tying 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Washington's Drew Azzopardi, carrying the Huskies to a 27-24 overtime win.

Indiana and UCLA simply needed to win out to reach the Big Ten title game. UCLA can advance with a win over USC and Oregon can join the Bruins in Indianapolis with a win over Washington.

There was more. Former front-runner Ohio State fell 31-28 to Nebraska on the road and dropped to 7-4 just days after climbing to No. 14 in the latest CFP rankings. The Buckeyes had been clinging to hope with three losses, but a fourth slams that door shut. It was Nebraska's first Top 25 win in more than 10 years.

Costly stumbles for CFP hopefuls

—- Indiana (9-2, No. 8 CFP) was a 7 1/2-point favorite at Washington but stumbled 27-24 in overtime. The Hoosiers have dropped four spots overall in the playoff rankings the past two weeks and now could slide right onto the CFP bubble.

— No. 12 BYU (9-2, No. 10 CFP) was a 5 1/2-point favorite but needed triple overtime to survive 31-29 at Kansas. The Cougars will be biting their nails ahead of Tuesday's CFP rankings.

— No. 15 Boise St. (9-2, No. 17 CFP) lost to San Diego State 22-20 on a last-play field goal after turning the ball over on downs with a puzzling, unsuccessful decision to go for it on fourth and short near midfield. The Broncos went into the weekend solidly in the 12th spot in the bracket (no other Group of Six team is ranked by the CFP). Now, the door is open for others.

— No. 16 Ohio St. (7-4, No. 14 CFP) had surged six spots in the last CFP rankings but the loss at Nebraska was a virtual death knell.

— No. 17 Kentucky (7-4, No. 16 CFP) couldn’t afford a loss at Missouri but fell 28-14 to all but end its playoff hopes.

Answered the bell

-- No. 9 Tennessee (9-2, No. 9 CFP) was a 1 1/2-point home underdog to LSU and pulled away late for a 27-13 win behind the SEC's top defense and a raucous crowd that let Lane Kiffin have it.

— No. 11 Texas Tech (10-1, No. 12 CFP) is squarely on the bubble as the first power conference team out of the CFP bracket. It beat Baylor 20-10 in a workmanlike effort that may or may not move the needle much on its own.

A steady Saturday in the SEC

Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee had wins of two touchdowns or more in a relatively steady Saturday for the highest ranked Southeastern Conference teams.

Texas and Alabama both put up more than 40 points against Week 12 opponents as the Longhorns routed Arkansas 45-3, and Alabama beat Chattanooga 47-0 behind backup quarterback Austin Mack.

Title time

No. 1 Georgia cruised past South Carolina 34-6 to clinch its sixth-straight SEC championship game appearance and will compete to win their third-straight championship.

No. 2 Utah pulled away late behind quarterback Devon Dampier to beat TCU 38-17 and clinch spot in the Big 12 title game.

No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Wake Forest will play for the Atlantic Coast Conference title in a rematch. Miami beat Virginia Tech 28-20 and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 50-29.

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