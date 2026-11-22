ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 4 UCLA won its first 10 games of the season by taking care of the football and forcing turnovers. Now it is 10-1.

The previously unbeaten Bruins lost their first game in large part because quarterback Ty Dieffenbach turned the ball over three times and they took the ball away from Michigan only once.

Then in the third overtime period, Bryce Underwood threw a 2-point conversion pass to Jalen Hoffman, lifting the Wolverines to an 18-16 victory on Saturday night.

"We can't turn the ball over all the way down there by the goal line and hand points away," UCLA coach Bob Chesney said.

The Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) blew a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Conference championship game and move a step closer toward earning a first-round bye in the 12-team postseason after entering the game at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5) became bowl eligible under embattled coach Kyle Whittingham.

“That’s a positive,” Whittingham said. “We get to play together one more time — hopefully.”

Michigan made a defensive stop against UCLA backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava to start the third overtime, which requires teams to trade 2-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line.

For the win, Underwood rolled right and threw a dart to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone.

“Bryce threw a bullet and Jalen did a good job with the route,” Whittingham said.

Maize-and-blue clad fans filled almost every inch of the Big House turf, celebrating a win in the last home game in what has been a mostly miserable season for the Wolverines.

Like a lot of games in Ann Arbor this season, the finish was dramatic.

Underwood threw a tiebreaking, 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 10-3 lead. The Bruins then forced overtime when running back Anthony Woods took a direct snap, ran toward the line and threw a 1-yard jump pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left in regulation to pull into a 10-10 tie.

Dieffenbach was injured when he was tackled on a run in overtime. He was put on a stretcher and carted off the field with what appeared to be a hip injury.

“Not the greatest moment to lose him,” Chesney said.

Iamaleava's brother, Nico, was UCLA's starter until a season-ending leg injury in a win over Oregon last month.

“We face adversity a lot,” Chesney said.

Madden Iamaleava, who has played sparingly this season, filled in for Dieffenbach as the Bruins ended the first possession in overtime with Mateen Bhaghani's 38-yard field goal. Michigan answered with Jacob Baggett's 29-yard field goal.

Baggett made a 52-yard field goal and Bhaghani matched it with a 38-yard kick in the second overtime.

Underwood started for the first time since losing his job on Oct. 17 against Penn State and was 11 of 24 for 127 yards, throwing his first touchdown pass since Sept. 26 and losing a fumble.

“Today, it showed that it's within us to go out there and dominate,” Underwood said.

Michigan’s Savion Hiter ran 26 times for 104 yards.

The Bruins, meanwhile, struggled offensively so much that their longest play was a 27-yard run on fake punt.

“Defensively, they are really good,” Chesney said.

The takeaway

UCLA: Chesney’s debut season has been a success because the Bruins entered the game leading the Bowl Subdivision with 30 takeaways. They were second with a plus-16 turnover margin and were minus-2 in that category at Michigan.

Michigan: Whittingham's future with college football's winningest program will be decided after the season. The school hired athletic director Trev Alberts away from Texas A&M earlier this week, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced.

“The change is above my pay grade,” said Whittingham, who turned 67 on Saturday.

Up next

UCLA hosts rival and 18th-ranked Southern California on Saturday.

Michigan plays rival and 16th-ranked Ohio State on the road Saturday.

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