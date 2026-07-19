At the British Open, the best content is the claret jug

SOUTHPORT, England — The official name of the oldest major in golf is "The Open Championship." At times this week it has felt more like "The Bryson DeChambeau Show."

DeChambeau answered criticism from Nick Faldo by opening with a 67. He wanted R&A officials to take him to the scene of his rules infraction Friday where he theatrically protested the two-shot penalty, creating the most surreal image of the week — and good content.

He stayed in the mix Saturday with a 69, and after signing his card, marched over to the R&A office and asked to have his scorecard from the day before, when the penalty turned a 66 into a 68. That content is property of the R&A.

The best content of all comes Sunday afternoon — that shiny, silver claret jug, the oldest trophy in golf awarded to the “Champion Golfer of the Year” at the British Open.

Sam Burns had a two-shot lead going into the final round, and even as the wind off the Irish Sea was starting to freshen, there was evidence of low scoring.

Cameron Young went out in 29. Scottie Scheffler made three birdies — as many as he had the previous two rounds — in five holes and was three off the lead.

Burns led by two over Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim. DeChambeau started out four shots behind but with only five players ahead of him.

The week already has been unusually chaotic, even by British Open standards. Branden Grace was the first player to shoot 62 in a major at Royal Birkdale in 2017. There already have been three such scores this week — Burns, Fox and Lucas Herbert — and another one was not being ruled out, although the record-tying scores all happened during morning rounds.

Tommy Fleetwood has had the time of his life with that rare occasion of playing a major in his hometown. Starting five shots behind, he holed a 65-foot birdie putt on the opening hole that produced a cheer that resounded across Royal Birkdale.

Burns was planning to miss the British Open this year. His wife, Carolina, was due to give birth to their second child on Tuesday before the Open (and their first child arrived a little later than expected). But she gave birth early, on July 3, and encouraged him a week ago Friday to come over and play.

“And here we are,” Burns said after his 65 in the third round gave him the 54-hole lead.

Where it goes is anyone's guess the way this Open has gone so far.

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