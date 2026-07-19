Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn working on no-hitter through 6 innings against Nationals

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Ginn has retired 18 of the 21 batters he’s faced. Washington’s only baseruners came on a pair of two-out walks in the second and a two-out walk in the fifth.

Ginn has seven strikeouts and has thrown 77 pitches, 47 for strikes.

The closest the Nationals have come to a hit was in the fifth when Dylan Crews appeared to beat out an infield single to third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. After Crews was initially ruled safe, the A’s challenged and the call was overturned following a replay review for the final out of the inning.

Kuroda-Grauer also made a diving catch in the outfield on CJ Abrams' popup in the fourth.

Ginn, who had a 3.67 ERA going into the game, has never thrown a complete game during his three-year major league career.

The A’s, who have lost 10 straight, lead 6-0.

Mike Fiers had the last no-hitter for the A’s against the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 when the team was still in Oakland.

Four Houston Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Texas Rangers on May 25, the only no-hitter in the majors this season.

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