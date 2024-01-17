Q: Japanese stiltgrass is coming into my lawn from somewhere. Ideas for eradicating it?

A: Japanese stiltgrass is an invasive annual grass. Residents in the Big Canoe community gave me an earful about it this past fall when I visited their community.

Seeds from Japanese stiltgrass are stubborn and prolific! This is exclusively how it spreads so rapidly. Fortunately, we’re coming up on the proper timing to apply preemergence herbicide to prevent summer weeds. That timing is around late February to early March. That prevention is the best tactic to slow the spread.

A publication from Penn State Extension says, “postemergence herbicides (sprays) are also effective against stiltgrass once it’s established. These include glyphosate, glufosinate, and quizalofop.” Read and follow label directions, and repeat applications may be necessary. Manual removal is an option as well. Pull the plant and its roots out of the ground. If using a string trimmer, which is recommended over a mower, be careful of the timing so as to not disperse seedheads.

