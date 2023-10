A: The wilting is a symptom of Phytophthora root rot, a soilborne disease. Keep the plant as healthy and vigorous as possible so it can battle through this condition of the soil. That means that it’s planted in the right place and conditions, remains pest and disease free, and is fertilized and watered as needed.

Phytophthora stays dormant in the soil until it can infect the roots of susceptible plants, like firs, aucuba, azaleas and rhododendrons.

