June Turf Tips: Benefits of a Healthy Lawn

Lawns sometimes get a bad rap, given the time and inputs that they require, but I don’t think anyone can argue that a nice, lush, green lawn welcomes folks in. It shows care and pride in one’s home.

When maintained conservatively and efficiently, a solid yard can boost curb appeal and create cooler, cleaner spaces for families and communities, whether it’s in neighborhoods, parks, or around commercial properties.

NG Turf shares with us how healthy lawns help the environment.

They help cool outdoor spaces.

In the South, heat builds quickly around driveways, sidewalks, patios, streets, and parking areas. Grass can help soften that heat and make outdoor spaces more comfortable for families, pets, customers, and communities.

They help manage rainwater.

A thick, healthy lawn helps slow rainfall, reduce runoff, and hold soil in place. That can make a big difference during heavy Georgia rainstorms, especially on slopes, bare areas, and newly developed properties.

They support cleaner air.

Grass is a living part of the landscape. Healthy lawns help produce oxygen and capture carbon, contributing to a cleaner outdoor environment around homes and neighborhoods.

Learn more about how to grow a lawn that gives back here.

But in order to achieve these things, we in the industry always say, “right plant, right place”. What does that mean?

Well, considering sun, shade, slope, foor traffic from pets and children, and commitment to maintenance all factor in how well a lawn performs over time. A sunny backyard used for play may need a different grass than a shaded front yard or a high-visibility commercial entrance. Choosing the right sod from the start helps create a lawn that looks better, roots more successfully, and supports the way the space is actually used.

Cared for lawns help cool the space around the home, reduce muddy areas, protect soil, improve curb appeal, and create a place where people can gather, play, and relax. For professionals, those benefits can also help guide better conversations with clients. For homeowners, they are a reminder that investing in a healthy lawn can benefit more than just one yard.

*NG Turf can help you choose the right grass varieties for the different spaces on your property based on sunlight, shade, and how the space will be used. Contact NG Turf at 770-832-8608 for expert guidance and premium sod varieties.*

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