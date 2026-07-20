It bears repeating, for seasoned homeowners and for those new to caring for their grass... lawns need, at minimum, an inch of water per week!

And it takes a bit more than that to ensure that new sod takes hold in a landscape. Shop a reputable sod farm that sells only certified turf. Rough up that soil well before the sod is laid in place, and install it as soon as possible after it’s delivered or picked up. And from the wisdom of our friends at NG Turf, the first few weeks matter most. Consistent moisture is critical for that sod establishing roots in the roughed up soil.

NG Turf shares key tips for new sod success:

Water immediately after installation

One of the most important steps is watering as soon as possible after your sod is installed. Early moisture helps reduce stress and encourages roots to begin growing into the soil below.

Watch for dry spots

Not every area of a lawn dries at the same rate. Pay special attention to edges, slopes, areas near driveways and sidewalks, and locations receiving full afternoon sun.

Stay off the lawn

New sod needs time to establish. Limiting foot traffic, pets, and outdoor activities during the rooting period helps prevent shifting and allows roots to develop properly.

Wait before mowing

Many homeowners are eager for that first mow, but patience pays off. Wait until the sod has rooted and resists a gentle tug before mowing. Cutting too early can disrupt the establishment process.

Be patient with rooting

Root development takes time. While every lawn is different, consistent care during the first few weeks helps create the foundation for a healthy lawn that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Questions about caring for newly installed sod? NG Turf can help with expert guidance on watering, mowing, maintenance, and selecting the right sod variety for your property. Contact NG Turf at 770-832-8608 to order premium, locally grown sod rooted in farming excellence and unmatched customer service.

Brought to you by NG Turf— Fresh, certified sod backed by expert guidance and unmatched customer service.

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