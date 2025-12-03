December Turf Tips: Fall Lawn Tips

It may seem like your warm-season lawn is taking the winter off, but that doesn’t mean that it should be neglected. And remember that cool-season lawns such as fescue and bluegrass don’t go dormant. In fact, they thrive in cooler weather. Bare spots or fungus are easier to spot while the grass is lush.

Did you have fertility or slow growth issues during the warmer months? Could be time for a soil test. And you’ll get the results in plenty of time to resolve nutrient deficiencies and improve soil structure.

You can still check up on the health of your turf by performing a few simple tasks. NG Turf suggests looking out for:

• Bare or thinning spots

• Pooling water or drainage issues

• Uneven or bumpy areas

• Winter weeds, which so up brilliantly in a dormant lawn

• Signs of pests or disease

NG Turf shares tips for determining causes of lawn problems here.

And a bonus tip: Installing dormant sod now helps prevent erosion and gives your lawn a head start come spring—and NG Turf guarantees green up!

This month’s Turf Tip brought to you by NG Turf –Where Fresh, Certified Sod Meets Expert Guidance and Unmatched Customer Service.

©2025 Cox Media Group