US strikes Iran's Revolutionary Guard over attack that killed troops in Jordan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military said Sunday it had ended its latest round of airstrikes on Iran, which included targeting Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard over an attack that killed American troops in Jordan.

The U.S. military’s Central Command in its statement also said it hit “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites.”

Iran has provided no overall information on its materiel losses in the American campaign, which now is in its eighth day as the nations vie over control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded passes in peacetime.

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