U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the United States and Venezuela have signed a deal to reestablish military ties, over 10 months after U.S. forces seized then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from his home and flew him to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges in New York. Hegseth offered few specifics on the military agreement, but it is expected to range from conducting joint training to intelligence sharing. The deal comes as the U.S. military has been expanding focus on Latin America during President Donald Trump's second term, while uncertainty remains about Venezuela's political future.

Also Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullintestified before Congress, defending his flight to an LSU-Texas football game when travelers across the U.S. were still stuck at airports after the nationwide ground stop. Canceling his trip could've caused confusion, Mullin told the House Homeland Security Committee. Mullin, who oversees the agency tasked with protecting the country's cyber infrastructure, faced lawmakers as a string of cyber and technology issues in public and private sectors have rattled Americans.

Elsewhere in Congress, Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker of the House, putting him on track to make history as the nation's first Black lawmaker in the role. Jeffries, who ran unopposed, secured the nod during closed-door voting ahead of a full vote in January by the new House — where he faces a restive party eager for a change.

Trump, meanwhile, landed in China, where he hopes to reinforce the U.S. status as the world's leading technological power. That posture is complicated by the recent outages, putting Trump on the defensive ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Here's the latest:

Hegseth uses Venezuela speech to boast about operation that captured former leader

Hegseth called the operation that seized Maduro “the single most sophisticated military operation in the history of Latin America” that “lasted just 48 minutes.”

“America’s best and bravest warfighters solved a 27-year problem for this hemisphere in a matter of hours,” he added.

But Venezuela’s ruling party, which has held onto power since 1999, still continues to lead the nation, just now with Rodríguez in charge.

Hegseth also turned a Maduro catchphrase from last year back on him, saying that as the ousted leader “predicted,” the operation ended with “no war, yes, peace.”

Uncertainty remains about Venezuela’s political future

Hegseth’s visit comes at a time of uncertainty for Venezuelans regarding who will lead the nation in the coming months and years.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, a Maduro ally, took over in Venezuela after Maduro's capture and despite the fact that her court-allowed term expired in July, she has continued to function as Venezuela's head of state.

Hegseth praised her leadership and thanked her for “working closely and pragmatically and diligently with the United States to stabilize Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado recently returned to Venezuela from exile following seven failed attempts that opposition activists claimed were thwarted by the government.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the "safe" return of the politician was the result of "reconciliation talks" supported by the U.S., which he considered "the best opportunity" Venezuela has had in three decades to achieve free and fair elections and a lasting democracy.

The lack of a date for the next presidential election has left many Venezuelans conflicted on their sentiment toward Trump. While relieved that Maduro is no longer president, many believe that the White House’s decision to prioritize reviving Venezuela’s oil industry over pro-democracy steps was the wrong approach for meaningful changes in their country.

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Fishermen from Ecuador sue Trump administration over boat strike

A group of Ecuadorian fishermen has sued the Trump administration over allegations that the U.S. military attacked their fishing vessel and kidnapped them after mistakenly identifying them as drug smugglers.

The fishermen allege American drones struck their boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador in March, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

The vessel was engulfed in flames, with two of the men suffering serious burns, the lawsuit says. The men allege they were held against their will by the U.S. for around 24 hours and treated in cruel and inhumane ways.

The lawsuit is the second against the Trump administration over U.S. military attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America. It was filed under a U.S. admiralty law that allows for claims for severe injuries inflicted on the high seas as well as unlawful attacks, kidnapping and torture.

Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court over legal protections for Venezuelan migrants

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt an order that would restore deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

The emergency appeal comes after a California-based judge found it was unlawful to end their temporary protected status.

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to strip protections from Venezuelans when the case was at an earlier stage last year. If the justices do not intervene again before Friday, the administration could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention, federal attorneys wrote.

The Trump administration argued that reinstating TPS for Venezuelans would prevent the administration from carrying out up to 332 removal orders and require it to provide them with work authorization.

It argued that reinstating the protections would cause “severe and immediate harm.”

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Acting International Criminal Court prosecutor tells UN the tribunal is achieving results despite US sanctions

Mame Mandiaye Niang said those trying to undermine the ICC should know they are trying to undermine justice for victims of the world’s worst atrocities — war, crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

He told a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that “despite the coercive measures and despite the attacks, the ICC and its partners continue obtaining concrete results for the victims in Libya” — and for victims elsewhere.

The Senegalese prosecutor addressed the council by video because of Trump administration sanctions against the court itself and 13 current and former staff members — including himself. The U.S. opposes any investigation into American citizens or allies such as Israel.

Last week, ICC judges ended part of its investigation into Afghanistan that could have involved U.S. military personnel.

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeff Bartos stressed to the council “our ongoing, unequivocal opposition” to the ICC.

Misinformation about a FEMA test leveraged distrust in Spanish-speaking communities

Ahead of a simulated emergency alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was a spate of outages that disabled Outlook and other Microsoft programs, grounded thousands of flights, blocked access to JPMorgan Chase, and halted internal communications at the National Security Agency.

The test, scheduled every three years to identify issues in the system, has previously become a lightning rod for conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Online, false and misleading claims questioned the cause of the outages. The worries especially hit Latino or Spanish-language communities.

Experts warned that these online conversations show how growing distrust in elites and institutions uniquely influences Latino media consumption.

“This sense of general distrust within many communities, but especially including the Latino community in the United States, will then feed into and be amplified by the online discourse around it,” said Dr. Arthur Soto-Vásquez, who teaches ethnic and equity studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

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Incoming class of House Democrats meets with Obama

Former President Barack Obama is meeting with the incoming class of House Democrats in Washington on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the private gathering who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, convened by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, comes just hours after House Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Jeffries to become speaker, putting him on track to make history as the nation’s first Black lawmaker to hold the gavel.

Obama, the nation’s first Black president, remains one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent figures nearly a decade after leaving office, though those close to him have emphasized that he now plays a more advisory role.

US military down to two aircraft carriers in the Middle East

The U.S. military is down to two aircraft carriers in the Middle East with the departure of the USS George Washington from the region.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet confirmed that the Japan-based USS George Washington was now under their control and “conducting routine operations” in the area.

The development comes just two days after the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to three. The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, remains in the area.

US and Venezuela sign military agreement, Hegseth says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking in Venezuela, said the two countries have signed an agreement to reestablish military ties, from training to intelligence sharing.

Hegseth also said that following the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the U.S. military, the country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner.”

Hegseth also praised the “close cooperation” with interim President Delcy Rodríguez that allowed officials “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all.”

The Pentagon did not immediately offer further details on the new partnership.

Rodríguez separately lauded the opportunity to strengthen the military partnership.

“I hope that this technical-military cooperation … can be brought to its highest possible level, so that … we may address common threats,” she said.

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Black lawmakers reflect on Jeffries vote

The vote to nominate Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker of the House was a particularly emotional moment for longtime Black members of Congress.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California called it perhaps the most significant vote she has ever cast and a day that she never thought she would see.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York said he thought back to the 13 original members of the Congressional Black Caucus. “Could they have even dreamt of this day?”

Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland said he flashed back to being sworn in with the late John Lewis back in 1987.

“It was very emotional. You could feel a sense of presence of so many people who have worked and toiled to try and find a way to create a Congress and create a government that reflects the best of America,” Mfume said.

House hearing on worldwide threats ends

The hearing included testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FBI deputy director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee was aimed at assessing threats 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

‘We are not killing people,’ Mullin says under immigration crackdown scrutiny

House members scrutinized DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin during Wednesday's hearing on immigration enforcement actions that have led to fatal encounters, shortened training, and incomplete background checks for officers in the field. U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an unprecedented hiring spree — 12,000 new officers and special agents to double its force. In one prominent case, an ICE agent with a troubled mental health history shot and killed a Colombian man in Maine. Mullin said some agents who haven't completed training or background checks are placed on administrative leave until they are completed. Tense exchanges centered on the deaths caused by ICE agents including those of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Lorenzo Araujo Salgado. "We are not killing people," Mullin responded to Rep. LaMonica McIver. "You are killing people," McIver replied. "No m'am. That's your opinion," he said, ending the exchange.

Nike to give valedictorians custom sneakers after Mississippi’s Colom asked

The sneaker giant announced Tuesday it would be gifting custom Air Force 1s to every high school valedictorian in the country.

Democrat Scott Colom, who is poised to become the state's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, had called on Nike to honor his historic election by gifting every high school valedictorian in his state a pair of his favorite sneakers.

Nike responded and said it would expand the giveaway to top students across the country.

Colom suggested the sneaker design give a nod to Hiram Revels, a fellow Mississippi senator who was the first African American to serve in Congress.

Mullin, Puerto Rico representative Hernandez spar over killings by immigration officers

A testy exchange between Mullin and Pablo Jose Hernandez, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress, erupted over investigations into the deaths caused by Homeland Security Department law enforcement agents.

Hernandez asked Mullin for an update on the status of investigations into the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers in January amid the administration's immigration crackdown. He also inquired about Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed in July in Maine as well as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, fatally shot by an immigration officer shortly after Guerrero in Texas.

“I cannot talk about ongoing investigations, but I can talk about the angel families,” Mullin said.

Does that justify the killings? Hernandez asked.

Mullin began responding, saying that it never justifies it, when Hernandez asked: “Why do you have to bring up that comparison? That is very disrespectful to those people.”

Mullin went on, referring to angel families — a term frequently used by the Trump administration to refer those whose family members were killed by someone in the country illegally — saying Hernandez should talk about them.

Newsom unveils proposals to crack down on AI

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the influence of artificial intelligence is spurring a “national crisis of confidence.”

The potential 2028 presidential candidate, who is leaving the governor's office in January, issued a proposal on Wednesday calling on California to expand AI oversight. It calls on the industry to submit to mandatory independent testing, stronger requirements for reporting safety incidents and limits on systems improving themselves.

He proposes giving the state power to order an AI company to immediately shut down a model if officials determine it poses a potential catastrophic threat. He vetoed a so-called kill switch bill in 2024.

Newsom said he plans to speak to his successor, Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra, about his proposal later Wednesday.

Newsom said there’s an urgency for governments to address threats posed by AI. He blasted the Trump administration’s response to a series of tech outages that have surfaced over the past week.

“I don’t think there’s much trust in this administration on these issues,” Newsom said. “Too many times, we’ve been lied to by this administration.”

In Senate farewell address, Ohio’s Jon Husted says ’selfishness must be forsaken for selflessness'

The Republican, who lost his retention bid Nov. 3 to Democrat Sherrod Brown, suggested "the algorithm that we might be trapped in" has caused Washington's elected representatives to lose perspective on "what this place is supposed to be about."

Reflecting on his 25 years in public service, Husted observed that the national debt has exploded in his 59 years of life, as “the collective ‘we’ stopped sacrificing for the future and started taking from it.”

“From this Capitol, the harvest that was supposed to be planted for the future has been devoured,” he said.

Husted was tapped last year to fill the seat vacated by JD Vance as the latter ascended to the vice presidency.

His appointment expires Dec. 15, when Brown — a former three-term senator who lost his seat to Sen. Bernie Moreno in 2024 — will finish out Vance's final two years.

Sen. Sanders welcomes working with MAHA on issues such as food labeling, junk food ads

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he can find common ground with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement, even though he has "profound disagreements" with Kennedy on vaccines.

The Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats said in a call with reporters that he “can work with the MAHA people” on areas of shared interest such as improving food labeling and getting junk food advertisements off the airwaves.

Sanders, who is likely to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee next year, also said he thinks his newly announced plan to use the role for a " Medicare for All push " is aligned with the MAHA mission.

“We want to keep people out of hospitals, out of emergency rooms, by keeping them healthy,” he said.

On the same call, Sanders teased plans to investigate Kennedy’s leadership, saying the health secretary is “into conspiracy theories.”

Mullin says he wasn’t involved in export controls of Nvidia chip sales to China

Mullin disavowed involvement during the House Homeland Security Committee worldwide threats hearing.

Asked by Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner whether he was concerned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had resisted implementing export controls on certain chips sold by Nvidia to China that others in the administration supported, Mullin denied any knowledge.

“This wasn’t something I’m dealing with. It’s outside of my lane,” he said.

Mullin also said he did not learn that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy until the news had broken publicly.

“The way that I understand it is because this is a spy outside of just our network, and they were handling it in different agencies. If it was a direct threat to the homeland, I would have been read in on it.”

Hegseth is in Venezuela to meet with interim authorities

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is visiting Venezuela to meet with interim authorities Wednesday, underscoring efforts by the Trump administration to deepen its influence in the Latin American country since U.S. forces ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Hegseth is the latest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to travel to Venezuela following visits this year by the Interior and Energy secretaries, who have focused on efforts to tap the South American nation's oil reserves and critical minerals. It comes after Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the U.S. to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

Venezuelan state television broadcast footage of Hegseth at the presidential palace in Caracas, alongside acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The Pentagon chief is there months after U.S. forces carried out a surprise nighttime raid in the Venezuelan capital to capture Maduro and whisk him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Intelligence director: Service disruptions are not part of a coordinated cyberattack

The Trump administration’s director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, says recent computer systems service disruptions in the government and private sector are “not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee the outages instead appear to be separate and “associated with maintenance and technical changes.”

The testimony was the latest effort by the Trump administration to offer reassurances after technical outages that have affected everything from Microsoft to the Federal Aviation Administration, the banking industry to United Airlines and a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency.

Clayton said in interviews Tuesday that the outages appeared to be connected to recent efforts to upgrade systems and patch vulnerabilities.

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This story has been corrected to show that Mullin did not acknowledge under testimony that some ICE officers were hired and allowed to work under lowered standards and incomplete background checks.

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