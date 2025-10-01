Jane Goodall, famed English zoologist passes away at 91

CALIFFORNIA — Jane Goodall, famed zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist has passed away at 91, according to Jane & the Jane Goodall Institute‘s official Instagram.

The post says she was in California on a speaking tour in the United States at the time of her passing.

It is reported that she died from natural causes.

Goodall started her research on chimpanzees in the wild at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960.

Through observing the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees for decades, she was able to prove that primates display many similar behaviors like humans.