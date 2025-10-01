World

Jane Goodall, famed English zoologist passes away at 91

By Ann Powell
Jane Goodall: What you need to know
By Ann Powell

CALIFFORNIA — Jane Goodall, famed zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist has passed away at 91, according to Jane & the Jane Goodall Institute‘s official Instagram.

The post says she was in California on a speaking tour in the United States at the time of her passing.

It is reported that she died from natural causes.

Goodall started her research on chimpanzees in the wild at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960.

Through observing the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees for decades, she was able to prove that primates display many similar behaviors like humans.

Ann Powell

Ann Powell

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!