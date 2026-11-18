CAIRO — American allies in the Middle East have accelerated efforts to prevent a resumption of all-out war as pressure grows from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Trump administration to launch a joint air campaign on Iran, regional officials say.

Government and security officials from the Persian Gulf countries, as well as Pakistan and Turkey, have engaged in concerted diplomacy, including phone calls with senior U.S. officials, in a bid to avert renewed war in the region. That is according to four regional officials briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The campaign comes as Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors Wednesday, targeting a U.S. air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for an American strike the day before. It had been about two months since Tehran had ordered such attacks targeting U.S. facilities in Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

Allies worry that renewed war would be even more devastating

The goal of the diplomatic push is to counter Netanyahu’s efforts for the U.S. to restart the war or allow Israel to launch airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile capabilities, the officials said. American allies in the region have been concerned that a recent visit to the U.S. by Israel’s Mossad chief, Roman Gofman, would tilt Trump’s thinking in favor of restarting the war, they said.

Gofman, who is close to Netanyahu, met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington before traveling to Miami for a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, according to two of the regional officials.

Gofman's trip to the U.S. came after Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with Trump at the White House last week in a bid to bring the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table.

The Mossad chief's visit to the U.S. was routine and covered a wide range of topics with Ratcliffe, including Iran and the military aid question, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The CIA has declined to comment.

A U.S. official says the Trump administration's campaign of economic pressure on Iran has been effective to the point that Trump does not need to restart major combat operations. That official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the U.S. is in close contact with its Gulf allies and has options to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s Arab neighbors have become increasingly concerned that any new round of fighting would be more devastating than before.

The regional officials believe that Iran and its allies would retaliate, focusing not only on U.S. military facilities but also on other infrastructure, including oil facilities, power and desalination plants, and undersea cables that are essential for financial interactions and communications between the region and the rest of the world.

They also are concerned that a new round of strikes would prompt Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

US and Iran once again trade tit-for-tat attacks

The early morning attacks came after a U.S. fighter jet struck a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site Tuesday on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. strike followed an Iranian attack on an American radar installation in Bahrain earlier Tuesday.

Iran said that its recent attacks — including those on other U.S. facilities in Bahrain on Sunday and Friday — were in response to U.S. drone surveillance operations and an attack on Iranian communications towers.

The tit-for-tat attacks come as the commander of the U.S. military's Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, met Wednesday in Tel Aviv with Israel's military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, and Gofman.

Blockade puts pressure on Tehran

With its economy suffering under a U.S. naval blockade and American military escorts helping restore the passage of some oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, experts say the recent attacks suggest Tehran may be growing weary of the status quo.

“Even if neither side intends to enter a broader confrontation, the accumulation of military incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation beyond what either side originally intended,” Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages on his next steps, saying new strikes are highly unlikely but also recently saying the military was "locked and loaded."

Though U.S. military protection has helped restore oil shipments from the Gulf, Iran has continued to attack tankers as they attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company ADNOC said Wednesday that one of its tanker crew members was missing after an attack in the strait Tuesday, while 11 others were injured and were receiving medical care.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and a former Iran specialist in Israel’s military and intelligence services, described an “increasingly clear” pattern of attacks by Iran on shipping and U.S. facilities in the Gulf region.

“Iran appears to be pursuing a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation,” he wrote in an analysis on X. “The objective is not necessarily to trigger an all-out war, but to steadily increase the military, economic, and political costs of maintaining the blockade.”

Iran renews attacks on American bases

After Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28 to launch the war, Iran regularly fired on American facilities and interests in neighboring Gulf countries, as well as energy infrastructure and other targets.

In the attack early Wednesday on the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, the Iranian military fired at air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms, according to a report on Iran's state broadcaster.

Kuwait's military said its air defenses had intercepted drone attacks and didn't immediately report any damage. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian attacks as “criminal,” saying they threatened the country's security and stability.

The base had been struck at least 30 times by Iran, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses and 10 buildings near a residential area, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Bahrain's military said Wednesday that it had intercepted a number of attacks from Iran but gave no information on any damage or casualties.

Conflict with Houthis in Yemen could stretch for months

Saudi officials have briefed allies that the conflict with the Houthis could last for another six months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter.

The diplomat, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the kingdom in diplomatic talks is making the case that the military alliance working to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen still must further set back the Houthis before it can begin credible talks with the rebel group.

The Houthis control a significant swath of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, and have made territorial gains along the Red Sea coast in the current conflagration. They’ve also rattled the kingdom with missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure, including on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and energy facilities.

The kingdom continues to make the case to allies that U.S. military support could help change the course of the war in the Saudi-led coalition’s favor, the diplomat said. But thus far, Trump has resisted the push from his ally for U.S. strikes on the Houthis.

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Rising reported from Bangkok, and Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri in New York and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

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