Indian police hospitalize an activist who's on a hunger strike for education reform

NEW DELHI — Police moved a prominent activist to hospital in New Delhi on Saturday after his health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike tied to India's viral Cockroach Janta Party movement for education reform.

Authorities tightened security around New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a designated public protest ground enclosed by police barricades, where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been camped along with students and Cockroach Party activists who are demanding that the education minister resign after allegations that exam papers were leaked in advance.

The 59-year-old engineer and education reformer's strike has become a rallying point for the party, which began in May after Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant compared some unemployed young people to “cockroaches” during a hearing on another issue. Supporters embraced the insult as a badge of resilience, turning it into a satirical political campaign that amassed more than 21 million Instagram followers in a few days.

The movement seeks the resignation of the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, over the alleged leaks, along with sweeping reforms to the examination system and compensation for families of students who died by suicide over the leaks or exam results.

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was taken to hospital after his health worsened during the hunger strike, adding that the transfer was carried out following medical advice and a court directive. A brief commotion occurred when some protesters tried to block the move, police said.

The Cockroach Party said in a social media post that the government “forcefully abducted” Wangchuk “without his or his family’s consent.”

Authorities deployed additional police and paramilitary soldiers and erected barricades around Jantar Mantar. Police said the heightened security measures were precautionary and urged protesters to cooperate with authorities.

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