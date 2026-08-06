Dozens of health workers at epicenter of Congo’s Ebola outbreak protest lack of payment

BUNIA, Congo — Dozens of health workers working at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak staged protests Thursday to demand payment for their wages, abandoning several health facilities even as aid workers warn that the world's fastest-growing outbreak of the disease is spreading at an alarming rate.

The health workers are protesting at the governor's office in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, which accounts for nearly 90% of the Ebola cases in the country. They are the latest group to walk off their jobs since protests over pay issues began weeks ago.

The health workers, including nurses providing critical care to Ebola patients, said they haven't received wages and bonuses for their work fighting Ebola since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

“With this way of managing things, Ebola will not end in this province. We ask the authorities to get involved at all levels so that a solution is found quickly,” said Edouige Makosi, one of the protesters.

Officials have in the past blamed logistical issues for the payment delays. Congolese authorities did not immediately respond to an inquiry for comments on Thursday.

Poor welfare for frontline workers has been a key source of concern in the outbreak, the second-largest in history unfolding in one of Congo's most remote and vulnerable areas. Apart from the payment issues, many health workers and facilities have been attacked by rebels and angry mobs.

During his visit to Congo on Wednesday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged authorities to prioritize care and support for the responders.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said this week that the outbreak is still “spreading at an alarming and unprecedented rate” and that the response which has been expanding with more steps “is still not reaching communities quickly enough to break transmission chains.”

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