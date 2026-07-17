Danish police officer and 2 others shot, including suspected perpetrator, reports say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish police officer and 2 other people were shot, including the suspected perpetrator, on Friday, according to media reports.

The shooting occurred in Nørresundby, in the North Jutland region in northern Denmark.

Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR quoted a police spokesperson as saying the injuries were serious. The police department’s website was down on Friday in the wake of the shooting.

Police received a report of a fire in an industrial area of Nørresundby at 1:39 p.m. (1139 GMT) and rushed to the scene, where they were met with gunshots, DR reported. The officers returned fire. Police said that the shooting was over by 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), but the investigation would continue, DR reported.

It wasn't immediately clear who the third injured person was. A column of black smoke was visible in photos and video from the scene. Further details weren’t immediately available.

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