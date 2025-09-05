‘Why Do it?’: Nike rolls out new ‘Just Do It’ campaign

Nike is taking a page out of its history for its latest promotions.

It has brought back its “Just Do It” but is tweaking it into “Why Do It?”, the company announced this week.

“Designed to connect with young athletes where they are, the campaign reframes greatness as a choice, not an outcome — handing ‘Just Do It’ to today’s generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter," Nike said.

“Just Do It” was launched in 1988, with the company saying, “it wasn’t only a tagline — it was a call to action."

Now “Why Do It?” will inspire the next generation “to write the next chapter” and will use such athletes as Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Caitlin Clark and Qinwen Zheng to get the message across.

“Greatness is something you earn with every choice, every workout and every comeback,” Barkley said. “I’ve had to fight through setbacks, but that’s what makes the journey real and uniquely yours.”

See the new ad here or below:

